SWEPCO: 2nd of 3 wind farms in Oklahoma now producing clean energy for Louisiana, Arkansas

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The transition to clean energy in Louisiana is moving forward with the startup of the second of three planned wind farms in Oklahoma, according to SWEPCO.

The 287-megawatt Maverick wind farm is now providing more clean energy for SWEPCO’s Louisiana customers, according to Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. It joins the 199-megawatt Sundance facility that started producing renewable energy for residents in Louisiana and Arkansas in April as part of the 1,485-megawatt North Central Energy Facilities project in Oklahoma.

The 999-megawatt Traverse wind farm is scheduled to begin commercial operation in early 2022.

Campbell said the lower costs of converting wind to electricity leads to cheaper energy bills.

“I think it’s going to be good for Louisiana. It stabilizes our base here. We some natural gas, wind now, and solar in the near future in North Caddo Parish, so I’m very glad we’re going to have all three.”

Campbell said wind energy projects qualify for federal tax incentives that will be passed on to customers, totaling $1 billion in savings over the next 30-years compared to other energy sources.

He said it’s also a part of the state’s commitment to fight climate change.

Campbell says the SWEPCO share of the Oklahoma wind power will serve customers in Arkansas and Louisiana, the two states where regulators approved the project. SWEPCO’s 810 megawatts includes 268 megawatts for Arkansas, as well as 78 megawatts for wholesale customers, including the City of Minden.