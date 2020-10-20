New women’s war memorial statue coming to Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new women’s memorial statue will be going up in Bossier City this week.

This comes after Sandy Franks, Founder, and President of the Women Veterans of Arklatex announced the completion of the 2017 project.

The new statue is set to be up by Friday, October 23 in front of the Bossier City Hall.

Franks said this statue is like no other and the only one of its kind to stand for women serving in all five military services. Franks said this station is a reminder for her and other women like her who’ve served our country.

“I think when we see that statue we see ourselves and we remember our service and we remember the people we served with and it takes us back to thinking about why did I join the military and what was my purpose,” Franks said.

Bricks will be laid on the ground surrounding the statue this Monday, for those who’ve contributed to the project and its completion. A program in honor of the statue will be held on November 11th at 10 in the morning. Everyone is asked to attend.