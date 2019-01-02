New Year's Day accident claims life of pedestrian
HAMPTON, Ark. - KTVE - A southwest Arkansas woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Day.
The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Hampton, Arkansas.
Investigators say the driver of a GMC Acadia was traveling across the northbound traffic lane and left the roadway striking a pedestrian.
Arkansas State Police have identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Melissa Womack, of El Dorado.
The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.
More Stories
-
Rain threat to stick around through Thursday night with a Flash Flood…
-
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy sat down with KTAL NBC 6 to talk about…
-
Leaders at TxDOT are keeping tabs on how weather conditions…