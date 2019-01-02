Local News

New Year's Day accident claims life of pedestrian

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 02:53 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 02:53 PM CST

HAMPTON, Ark. - KTVE - A southwest Arkansas woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Day.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Hampton, Arkansas.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Acadia was traveling across the northbound traffic lane and left the roadway striking a pedestrian.

Arkansas State Police have identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Melissa Womack, of El Dorado.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected