Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Year's Day accident claims life of pedestrian

HAMPTON, Ark. - KTVE - A southwest Arkansas woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on New Year’s Day.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday in Hampton, Arkansas.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Acadia was traveling across the northbound traffic lane and left the roadway striking a pedestrian.

Arkansas State Police have identified the pedestrian as 40-year-old Melissa Womack, of El Dorado.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.