Local News

New Year's Day shooting lands 8-year-old in hospital, teen behind bars

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 09:35 AM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 10:01 AM CST

SHREVEPORT, La. - An  8-year-old boy is in the hospital and a teenager is in jail following a shooting on New Year's morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Kingston Rd.

When police arrived the child was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.  He was taken to Ochsner LSU health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

During the investigation authorities learned that the shooting happened inside an apartment home where the 8-year-old was present along with several others.

Detectives also determined that 17-year-old Shuntaye Thomas was handling a gun when it fired striking the child.

Following an interview investigators arrested Thomas and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of illegal use of a weapon.  

Thomas also faces charges of possession of schedule one narcotics, after illegal drugs were found inside the home. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected