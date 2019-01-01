Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Year's Day shooting lands 8-year-old in hospital, teen behind bars

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. New Year's Day shooting lands 8-year-old in hospital, teen behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. - An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital and a teenager is in jail following a shooting on New Year's morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Kingston Rd.

When police arrived the child was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to Ochsner LSU health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation authorities learned that the shooting happened inside an apartment home where the 8-year-old was present along with several others.

Detectives also determined that 17-year-old Shuntaye Thomas was handling a gun when it fired striking the child.

Following an interview investigators arrested Thomas and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Thomas also faces charges of possession of schedule one narcotics, after illegal drugs were found inside the home.