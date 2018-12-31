Local News

New Year's Eve celebrations going on in Shreveport-Bossier

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 02:52 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 02:54 PM CST

Shreveport, La. - Here are just a couple of the events going on tonight in Shreveport-Bossier.  The first one is a FREE event for the others tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.  

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

8pm – 1am

FREE

 

New Year’s Eve Rock the Clock 2019

 9pm-1am

421 Texas St.

Tickets at Eventbrite

 

Clink 2018!

7pm-2am

Remington Suite Hotel & Spa

Tickets at Eventbrite

 

318 Collective’s NYE Fundraiser

Eleven Events 9pm-1am

Tickets at Eventbrite

 

