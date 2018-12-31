New Year's Eve celebrations going on in Shreveport-Bossier
Shreveport, La. - Here are just a couple of the events going on tonight in Shreveport-Bossier. The first one is a FREE event for the others tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.
New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks
Harrah’s Louisiana Downs
8pm – 1am
FREE
New Year’s Eve Rock the Clock 2019
9pm-1am
421 Texas St.
Tickets at Eventbrite
Clink 2018!
7pm-2am
Remington Suite Hotel & Spa
Tickets at Eventbrite
318 Collective’s NYE Fundraiser
Eleven Events 9pm-1am
Tickets at Eventbrite
