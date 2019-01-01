Images courtesy of NPFD #7 New Year's fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

Images courtesy of NPFD #7 New Year's fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - KTVE - Officials are investigating a house fire that occurred early New Year's morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputy patrolling in the Robeline area observed a structure fire in the 100 block of Odell Berry Rd. according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire District# 7 and deputies responded to the fire.

Deputies checked the residence and learned it was vacant.

The brick home owned by Chad Moran was a total loss.

Images courtesy of NPFD #7 New Year's fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

Images courtesy of NPFD #7 New Year's fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

According to NPFD #7 Chief Doug Birdwell, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There were no injuries.

.