New Year's fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. - KTVE - Officials are investigating a house fire that occurred early New Year's morning.
Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputy patrolling in the Robeline area observed a structure fire in the 100 block of Odell Berry Rd. according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
Multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire District# 7 and deputies responded to the fire.
Deputies checked the residence and learned it was vacant.
The brick home owned by Chad Moran was a total loss.
According to NPFD #7 Chief Doug Birdwell, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
There were no injuries.
.
More Stories
-
-
4 hours ago
-
The Saints made history by earning back-to-back Division Titles for…