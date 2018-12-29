New Year's resolution gadgets

LOS ANGELES, LA - According to Offers.com, losing weight and exercising more are the top new year's resolutions year after year.

"Plenty of gadgets help you stick to new year's resolutions. Fitbit is great in terms of being able to challenge other people to meet your fitness goal," says Suzanna Kantra with Techlicious.

This year, Fitbit has two new models: the Charge 3 and Versa. Both models track steps, heart rate, calorie burn and even sleep.

Apps such as Nerdwallet, Acorns and Mint will help budget and track spending for money saving goals.

There are even apps that will monitor screen time for people trying to use their devices less. Screen Time on IOS and Digital Well Being on Andriod are built in ways to track screen time and set goals.