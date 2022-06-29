SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL’S sister station KSHV has launched the latest version of next-generation television: ATSC 3.0.

It is part of a transition happening across the United States to eventually broadcast in 4K on air.

With more people getting rid of cable and satellite television, the Advanced Television System Committee (ATSC) is upgrading over-the-air broadcasting to make it comparable to other sources. So, if you have an antenna, you will have to re-scan your TV.

“At the end of the day it’s all about better content and it’s about more experience through over the air broadcasting,” said VP & General Manager Mark McKay.

The launch of ATSC does not currently impact cable or satellite subscribers.