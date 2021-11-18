NFL star, Shreveport native Tre’davious White to donate 1,000 turkeys for families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and NFL star Tre’davious White is donating 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys for local families in need.

The All-Pro Buffalo Bills cornerback is hosting the giveaway to give back to the city he says gave him so much.

“I initially told my team to help me set up a Turkey Give-A-Way and to look into 300 turkeys for me to purchase, said Tre’Davious. After we secured that, there was something in my heart that urged me to want to do more for the city that gave me so much – so, I decided to commit 1,000 turkeys instead. My hope is that it truly helps those in need this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice meal,” White said in a release about the event.

White has partnered with Brookshire’s Grocery Store to provide side items and Southern University at Shreveport to help with distributing the meals.

The Turkey Give-A-Away is set for Saturday November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Distribution will take place at the main campus parking lot at Southern University at Shreveport located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Meals will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Tre’Davious White and his family to give back to the community,” Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company, said in the release. “We know people are in need this holiday season and we are excited to help an additional 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. We are dedicated to fighting hunger in our communities and we are honored to help this incredible cause.”