SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was all hands on deck Saturday morning at Shreveport’s Southern University parking lot where a second mobile food giveaway took place courtesy of Shreveport native and NFL star Tre’Davious White, who grew up in the area.

Back in November, White, who loves his hometown and found a way to show it by donating 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need. Although the Buffalo Bills all-pro cornerback couldn’t attend the first giveaway, as he was slated to play in the Bills-Colts game the next day in Orchard Park, N.Y., he was there in spirit.

Unfortunately, he was unable to be there Saturday, as he tore an ACL in the Buffalo-New Orleans Thanksgiving Day game and is still recovering in rehab.

However, that injury was one of the reasons Saturday’s food giveaway was possible – one of the Buffalo’s fan support groups, the ‘Bills Mafia Babes,’ raised more than $100,000 after White was hurt and when asked how he wanted those funds used, he said, “Send it home.”

White, a 2013 Green Oaks High School graduate, 2016 LSU All-American cornerback, and Buffalo Bills 2017 first-round draft pick, continues to want to give back to the city, and neighborhood, that he says gave him so much.

And Saturday, hundreds of people were able to take home a variety of groceries that will help their lives go a little easier. With food prices going up and inflation in Louisiana rising at its highest rate in 40 years, and now gas topping $4 per gallon, the giveaway couldn’t have come at a better time.

One grateful resident, Keellandrea Pratt, spoke for many of the people who were there when she said, “I was just saying I need to go grocery shopping and I was like, OK, you know we’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, so it’s definitely right on time.”

White’s mom, Lashawnita Ruffins, who was there helping with the distribution of groceries said in addition to thanking her, her son is going to say, “One day I’ll be down there to help you do it.”



