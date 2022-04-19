SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council member John Nickelson has announced he will not be seeking a second term.

Shreveport City Council Dist. C Rep. John Nickelson (Source: City of Shreveport)

“I love our city, and serving on the council is a great privilege, but I have decided not to seek a second term,” Nickleson told KTAL NBC 6 Tuesday night.

Nickelson is an attorney who has represented District C, which includes Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood, since he was elected in 2018.

In January, Nickelson claimed he was stripped of the Shreveport City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee chairmanship less than one hour after requesting a legislative audit of the city’s finances. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins rejected the claim, openly questioning Nickelson’s “motives and character” and noting that, while members of the committee and its chair can be selected to continue after one year, that decision is up to the City Council Chair.

Nickelson was removed as chair shortly after Dist. F council member James Green was elected Chairman of the Council during the January 11 meeting.

It wasn’t the first time the Republican council member and the Democrat mayor clashed publicly.

In February 2020, Perkins called Nickelson out by name after a controversial vote in which former Police Chief Henry Whitehorn was rejected for confirmation as the city’s new Chief Administrative Officer.

Perkins said Nickelson went out of his way to discredit Whitehorn, which led to all of the Republican members of the council walking out of the meeting temporarily.

In April 2019, Nickelson led a push to require City Council approval for all of the mayor’s purchases of more than $500,000, citing a need for “checks and balances” after an internal audit showed the city was paying more for property insurance but getting significantly less coverage under its new policy.

Nickelson ultimately withdrew the proposed ordinance.

Nickelson’s term expires on December 30, 2022.