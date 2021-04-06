NLEP introduces new CEO and President Justyn Dixon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) held media events in Monroe and Shreveport Tuesday, introducing new CEO and President Justyn Dixon to key stakeholders in the region.

NLEP says Dixon brings 30 years of professional experience with more than 12 years focused in industrial and economic development.

“We have everything here in North Louisiana,” said Dixon.

“From multiple highways, railways, and waterways, to options for higher education and healthcare, we have so much infrastructure and opportunity in our region. I believe this is a place where we can win.”

According to NLEP, Dixon comes to North Louisiana from Madison, Mississippi, following an extensive national search led by Todd Jorgenson of Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

“We had many great candidates, but we selected Justyn for his entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of what it takes to compete for companies,” says Chap Breard, Chairman of the NLEP and a member of the Search Committee.

He was recommended by some of the best in the business, and Justyn is coming here at the right time. There is momentum to win and a sense of urgency to bring opportunity to North Louisiana.”

Since 2012, Justyn has worked as the Gulf States Regional Development Director of Agracel, Inc., an industrial development company. While building out Agracel’s presence in the Southeastern US, he partnered with many leading economic development organizations. Prior to Agracel, Justyn worked in economic development for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Mississippi Development Authority.