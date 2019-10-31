No injuries in second collision involving Caddo school bus in one day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a Caddo school bus was involved in a crash in north Shreveport on the way home from school.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on North Market at Hearne Avenue, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. Caddo schools spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood confirms an SUV ran into the back of bus 401. The students were transferred to another bus to take the students the rest of the way home.

Police are on the scene, but there is no word yet on whether any citations will be issued.

It’s the second time a Caddo school bus has been involved in a collision Thursday. A woman was struck by bus 477 in Sunset Acres before sunrise as it turned from Hearne Avenue onto Sunnybrook Street. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she is expected to recover.

In both cases, Wood says the buses will be inspected and the drivers are placed on leave pending screening, as is standard practice in any traffic incidents involving school buses as the district conducts its own investigation.

