BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No children were hurt Monday afternoon when a car hit a Bossier Parish school bus, but the bus was delayed.

That’s according to Bossier Parish schools spokesperson Sonja Bailes, who said children were moved to another bus and parents were notified of the delay.

It happened in the 600 block of Patton Street off of McDade Street. Bus 125 was not seriously damaged, but the driver of the car that hit it was taken to the hospital.

