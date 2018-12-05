No more alcohol in Bossier Parish District 2?

On Saturday, the future of alcoholic beverage sales in Bossier Parish is in the hands of the residents.

Five propositions, which people can vote no or yes to all of them, will be on the ballot on Election Day.

“I want everyone to understand what they’re voting on before they go in and vote all yes or all no,” said Bossier Parish Police Jury President Glenn Benton. “If you want no alcohol, vote all no. You close out all alcohol from Bossier City to Webster Parish line to Bellevue to Lake Bistineau.”

The propositions will affect businesses in the area, including Trejo’s restaurant on Highway 80 in Haughton.

“I need everybody’s votes to say yes,” said Trejo’s manager Juan Monson. “It affects a lot. It will affect a lot of people if they don’t know.”

The propositions go as follows:

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 1 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 2 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 3 of 5

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 4 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 5 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?