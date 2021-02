No running water? No problem, Louisiana mom goes viral with ‘snow baths’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – So what do you do when you have no running water in an unprecedented winter storm and a bunch of kids that need a bath?

You call on your Louisiana ingenuity and find a way. That’s how LSU graduate and Shreveport native Marie Elise came up with an idea that is now making the rounds on social media.

Elise heard that some of her friends were giving their kids sponge baths by heating snow. From there, the Louisiana mother realized that she had the ‘perfect’ equipment for this endeavor.

That endeavor is called a ‘snow bath.’

“We’ve got nothing but time. (And did I mention clean children?)” Elise said with a tongue-in-cheek video of the process shared on her Facebook page.

Four of Elise’s kids, ranging in age from 2 to 6, took part in this adventure.







Images courtesy of Marie Elise – used with permission

Marie Elise has this message for anyone who wants to try this:

The bottom of the pot will be extremely hot even if the water isn’t. We put the pot down in the snow to cool the bottom and tested it ourselves before putting the kids in.

The Elise family has not had power for over a day and city officials told them not to expect the situation to improve until Saturday.