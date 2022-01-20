No trial date set for ex-SPD officers charged with McGlothen in-custody death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The four former Shreveport police officers charged in the April 2020 death of a man in their custody will have to wait to learn whether their trials will go forward.

Treona Carter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide in the death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr.

McGlothen died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers.

Trials for the four former officers were originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 20 but the date was postponed after the defendants’ attorneys filed several motions during a Nov. 8 court appearance.

The four ex-officers were in court for two hours Thursday afternoon as their attorneys argued for motions to throw out the charges against them, using case and constitutional law to back up their claims, while prosecutors used the same laws to back up their case.

At the end of the arguments, presiding Judge Chris Victory took the arguments under advisement and set a February 3 date to announce his ruling on the motions.

If he denies them, a trial date will be set, possibly sometime in the fall.