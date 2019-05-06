Non-profit continues fundraising support for Texarkana Boys and Girls Club Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A fundraiser benefitting local kids is getting ready to tee off in our area.

The Salvation Army of Texarkana held a press conference in recognition of the Clay Eichler Memorial Fund. The organization sponsors the May 18 event Clay's Golf & Guitars. The non-profit has raised more than $300,000 over the past two years for the Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club.

The club recently relocated to a former Liberty-Eylau Independent School District building, allowing for all funds raised to go directly to support kids in the community.

“We’re raising money for programs and tuition and scholarships for the kids to attend," said Gail Eichler, Clay Eichler Memorial Fund.

“We want to see all of our children be successful in life," said James Keeton, Boys and Girls Club Advisory Council. "We’re trying to stop this prison - school to prison pipeline. And this is one way that we can make this happen.”

Texarkana native and St. Louis Cardinals player Michael Wacha is lending his support to the fundraising event via promo videos. Wacha participated in sports programs at the Boys and Girls Club in is youth.

