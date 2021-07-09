Nonstop flights to Los Angeles kick off busy weekend at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bookings have been so successful that flight airline Allegiant has decided to operate the flights year-round.

Allegiant began operating twice-weekly nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday, July 2nd.

According to officials, this is the first time in the airport`s 69-year history that nonstop West coast service has been offered from Shreveport. Both the inbound and outbound inaugural flights were sold out. In addition to the new LAX service launch, the July 4th holiday weekend proved to be very busy with thousands of passengers traveling through the airport.

For the Fourth of July weekend in 2021, officials say 5,248 people were screened at the TSA checkpoint; an increase over 2019 numbers, which was at a 14-year high.

“The passenger numbers from the July 4th weekend show that ArkLaTex residents are ready to travel, and we are excited to welcome them back to the airport,” said Stephanie Tucker, interim director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.

“We are thrilled to now offer nonstop flights to the West coast and at a great fare. Allegiant is one of our valued partners and we are hopeful to add even more nonstop destinations with them.”

Airlines continue to add capacity this summer and into the fall. American has seven daily departures to Dallas, which is up from 2019. Delta is upgrading their five daily flights to Atlanta to CRJ-900 aircraft which offers First Class on every Delta flight.

United begins upgrading two of their four flights a day to Houston to E-175 aircraft,

which also includes First Class seating.