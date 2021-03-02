North Caddo Medical Center offers 1st evening drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Caddo Medical Center will be offering its first evening drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.
The vaccine clinic will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at NCMC on 815 S. Pine St. in Vivian.
North Caddo Medical Center is also accepting appointments for next week’s vaccination clinics that will be held at the following locations:
- Tuesday, March 9 – will be held with their newest family practice clinic, Blanchard Medical at Northwood Baptist Church on 5924 N Market St. in Shreveport
- Thursday, March 11 – will be held back at the their main site on 815 S. Pine St. in Vivian
North Caddo Medical Center will distribute over 1,000 vaccinations during these clinics.
You must have appointments for all clinics. You can schedule an appointment at
https://www.ncmcla.com.
You must also meet state criteria which includes:
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff
- Professional home care providers, including hospice workers, and home care recipients, including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies
- American Sign Language interpreters and Support Service *Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents, and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Persons 65 years old and older
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare
Individuals who meet the state criteria also includes those aged 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state, weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg>40kg/m2)
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
