North Caddo Medical Center offers 1st evening drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Caddo Medical Center will be offering its first evening drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

The vaccine clinic will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at NCMC on 815 S. Pine St. in Vivian.

North Caddo Medical Center is also accepting appointments for next week’s vaccination clinics that will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, March 9 – will be held with their newest family practice clinic, Blanchard Medical at Northwood Baptist Church on 5924 N Market St. in Shreveport

Thursday, March 11 – will be held back at the their main site on 815 S. Pine St. in Vivian

North Caddo Medical Center will distribute over 1,000 vaccinations during these clinics.

You must have appointments for all clinics. You can schedule an appointment at

https://www.ncmcla.com.

You must also meet state criteria which includes:

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff

Professional home care providers, including hospice workers, and home care recipients, including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies

American Sign Language interpreters and Support Service *Providers working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents, and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Persons 65 years old and older

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare

Individuals who meet the state criteria also includes those aged 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state, weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg>40kg/m2)

Sickle Cell Disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

All pregnant persons, regardless of age