North Caddo Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccine next week

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Caddo Medical Center will begin offering coronavirus vaccinations at various locations starting next week.
On Monday, Jan. 11 the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the general public who meet certain criteria at North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian.
The vaccination will also be offered on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the off-site family practice clinics in Plain Dealing and Benton.
North Caddo Medical Center will distribute 400 vaccines during their first week with more scheduled to arrive the following week.
Vaccines are being scheduled through the medical center’s website, NCMCLA.com.
If there are no appointments available on the website, please continue to check back. New appointments will open up as more vaccines become available.
There will be NO WALK-INS at this time.
To receive the COVID-19 vaccination you must have an appointment and meet the following criteria determined by government officials:
- Over the age of 70
- Hospital Employees
- Nursing Home and long-term care residents and staff
- First Responders
- Schools of allied health – students/residents/and staff
- End-stage renal disease facility or Dialysis Clinics – patients and staff
- Home health – patients and staff
- The staff of the following facilities – Dental, ambulatory, outpatient, medical, and behavioral health clinics
When arriving at the North Caddo Medical Center facility for a vaccination, please follow the instructions specific to each site.
North Caddo Medical Center – Vivian
- 815 S. Pine St.
- Drive through only. Enter through the main entrance. Vehicles will be directed to drive under the covered parking on the northwest side of the building. Please stay in your vehicles and you will be assisted by staff members. See diagram below.
Plain Dealing Medical
- 112 S. Forrest St.
- Please park in the designated area and stay in your vehicle
Benton Medical at Bossier Parish Courthouse
- 204 Burt Blvd.
- Please park in the designated area and stay in your vehicle
There is a waiting process after the vaccination is received to ensure you don’t have a reaction. You should also wear your mask when interacting with the staff.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.