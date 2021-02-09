North Caddo Medical Center to offer COVID vaccinations in Vivian on Feb. 10

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Caddo Medical Center will be hosting a drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic in Vivian on Wednesday, February 10.

The drive-thru clinic will start at noon and will end once vaccines run out of stock. The medical center says they have scheduled appointments for those on their waiting list but will have 200 additional doses.

North Caddo Medical Center is making these doses available to the public who meet state vaccination criteria on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only those WITH appointments will be seen before noon.

The medical center has changed its vaccine route to the back of the facility. The line will begin on Dr. John Haynes Dr. / Spruce Street coming from Airport Drive. NCMC Employees will be there to give directions. A portion of the block will be closed to through traffic for safety concerns.

The Medical Center’s vaccination clinic is a drive-through process. Everyone is to stay in their vehicle for the entire route. Patients will drive through the tent in the parking to give their information for registration. After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse reactions. Patients will be given a packet with educational material and more.

The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is unnecessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination, and there is no out of pocket cost for the vaccination.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.