North Louisiana Mayor dies in office

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 02:42 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 02:42 PM CDT

TALLULAH, LA - The Mayor of Tallulah, Paxton Branch, passed away this morning.

The City of Tallulah posted this statement to its Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we share that City of Tallulah Mayor Paxton Branch passed away this morning. We ask everyone to please keep the Branch family in your thoughts and prayers.

 

 

The cause of death was not given. 

