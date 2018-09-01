North Louisiana Mayor dies in office
TALLULAH, LA - The Mayor of Tallulah, Paxton Branch, passed away this morning.
The City of Tallulah posted this statement to its Facebook page.
It is with great sadness that we share that City of Tallulah Mayor Paxton Branch passed away this morning. We ask everyone to please keep the Branch family in your thoughts and prayers.
The cause of death was not given.
