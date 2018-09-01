North Louisiana Mayor dies in office

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TALLULAH, LA - The Mayor of Tallulah, Paxton Branch, passed away this morning.

The City of Tallulah posted this statement to its Facebook page.

It is with great sadness that we share that City of Tallulah Mayor Paxton Branch passed away this morning. We ask everyone to please keep the Branch family in your thoughts and prayers.

The cause of death was not given.