North Shreveport automotive business heavily damaged in early-morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-morning fire in the Agers Industrial Area in north Shreveport left an automotive business heavily damaged, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

At 4:51 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Joseph Avenue for a reported grass fire behind a building.

Just minutes after their arrival, at around 5 a.m., firefighters located an automotive repair business and requested a commercial fire response.

The firefighters reported that the fire was in the rear of the business and spreading into the structure.

Fortunately, the business was closed, and no employees were there at the time of the fire.

In addition to the fire in the rear of the structure, firefighters also found the fire was in the attic area of the building.

Multiple vehicles inside the building sustained smoke and heat damage.

It took 12 fire units and 34 firefighters to bring the blaze under control, which SFD Battalion Chief Joey Presley did at 5:24 a.m.

No firefighters were injured, but the building received heavy fire damage to the roof and rear of the building.

The fire is under investigation.