Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army kicks-off Christmas campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early for the second year to ensure Hope Marches On this holiday season.

The Salvation Army says it is starting to talk about the holidays earlier this year because millions of Americans continue to face the threat of eviction, hunger, and homelessness.

They need more time and help to raise the needed funds and meet the increased need. The goal for kettle collections this year is $165,390, The Salvation Army said. If this goal is not met, it affects the number of individuals, families, and children they can assist in 2022.

The Salvation Army estimates that they will need to raise $175 million to keep people in their homes this holiday season. They have already spent more than $200 million in direct financial assistance to help people stay in their homes in 2021, with more requests for financial assistance in the first six months of the year than in all of 2020.

Many people will not be able to celebrate the holidays because of pandemic poverty. Even though the federal government has allocated $47 billion in emergency assistance, distribution has been slow. With this, many families are concerned about eviction before their money arrives.

“The most effective way to ensure that Hope Marches On for hardworking people in need is by giving a

monetary donation. Your contributions will stay in your community, which means you can help your

neighbor when you give at the kettle. A sustaining gift of $25 a month could be the difference between a family staying in their home or falling under the poverty line and living on the streets.”

Ways to donate include:

Donating digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle

Donating digitally or become a fundraiser at our online kettle: www.shreveportkettle.org

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

Donating physical gifts in bulk. Call 318-424-3200 to ask for pressing needs

Providing Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through our Angel Tree program

If you are able to help, visit https://salvationarmyalm.org/shreveport/ or join them by volunteering to ring a bell at our Red Kettle. Make it fun by competing against friends, groups, or business locations. To volunteer, please call 318-424-3200, ext. 23 and ask for Scott.