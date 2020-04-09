Northwood Football keeps players engaged through Zoom

A gallon of water makes for a make-shift replacement to a weight for this Northwood football player’s workout.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Anything we can do unique that will give us an edge over everybody else, that’s the way we’re looking at it right now.”

First year head football coach Austin Brown is keeping his team connected the same way many businesses are: through the video communication app “Zoom”.

“What are the kids missing the most? Yeah they miss football, yeah they miss instruction time, but what they’re missing is their friends,” says Brown.

Brown is helping fill that void with daily team meetings, where his team does body weight workouts. They’re also being rewarded for getting creative.

“We’re giving them prizes and stuff for who can send me the most creative workout video,” says Brown. “We’ve got kids out there lifting anvils, lifting tree trunks as dumbbells, so they’re buying into it.”

Along with the daily team meetings, the team has also held tutoring sessions and heard from guest speaker Rico Noel, a former professional baseball player.

“We’re trying to stay sharp and keep these kids engaged the best we can,” says Brown.