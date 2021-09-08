Bossier City Council approves appointment of Amanda Nottingham as new CAO

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After more than two months of delays, Bossier City has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

The Bossier City Council was set to vote on making Amanda Nottingham interim CAO, but Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the council to go ahead and vote on approving her for the permanent position.

Nottingham was originally nominated for the position of Project Coordinator by Mayor Chandler in August. Nottingham’s prior experience includes education, serving as a director for North Louisiana Right to Life, and a legislative liaison for Representative Dodie Horton.

The other nominee, Shane Cheatham, withdrew after a public conflict between him and councilman David Montgomery after the councilman deemed him unqualified for the position.

The council also unanimously agreed to pay her the same as the previous CAO.

“I believe she’s a home run for Bossier City,” Chandler said. “All of her qualifications and background and just her personality. Shane Cheatham, he was a school board member and president at the school board and his name was out there a lot. She’s well known through the whole state. And that’s what’s good about this. Her and our legislator Ginger down in Baton Rouge are real close and we can get a lot of things done through the state and city levels.”

