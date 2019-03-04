NPD clearing bench warrants at reduced price for month of March

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Good news for people afraid to go out of the house after they failed to show up for a bench warrant in Natchitoches...with a few bucks, they could be off the hook.

The Natchitoches Police Department is in a forgiving mood this month and is clearing bench warrants with reduced fees until March 29.

So, now is the time for anyone with an active failure to appear bench warrant with the NPD may clear their warrant has four weeks to show up Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with $50 and a $15 bond fee, and they're off the hook.

They'll get an new court date, but they won't have to go to jail. Lot to be said for that.



People who may have a bench warrant, but don't know about it, may call (318) 357-3796,

(318) 357-3884 or (318) 471-0025.