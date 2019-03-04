NPD clearing bench warrants at reduced price for month of March
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Good news for people afraid to go out of the house after they failed to show up for a bench warrant in Natchitoches...with a few bucks, they could be off the hook.
The Natchitoches Police Department is in a forgiving mood this month and is clearing bench warrants with reduced fees until March 29.
So, now is the time for anyone with an active failure to appear bench warrant with the NPD may clear their warrant has four weeks to show up Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with $50 and a $15 bond fee, and they're off the hook.
They'll get an new court date, but they won't have to go to jail. Lot to be said for that.
People who may have a bench warrant, but don't know about it, may call (318) 357-3796,
(318) 357-3884 or (318) 471-0025.
More Stories
-
It is on track to be the coldest morning of the winter/spring season,…
-
The Weathernator Forecasting Contest ended this past weekend with a…
-
Live Weather Update 3/4/19 830pm: Tonight's agenda: 1. The coldest…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-