ASHLAND, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Winnfield man is charged in the death of another Winnfield man after a fatal UTV crash in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday.

It happened near Ashland around 7:25 p.m. on the Louisiana Trails off Bumgardner Road between Ashland and Chestnut, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO patrol deputies, along with Ashland Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 responded to 911 reports of a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash with serious injuries and arrived on the scene to find several individuals applying first aid to a single person suffering from serious injuries.

Deputies say the preliminary stages of the investigation revealed that 24-year-old Joshua W. Feirn of Winnfield was a passenger on a customized 2016 Can-Am Maverick UTV operated by 21-year-old Jacob L. Pullig, also of Winnfield. They were reportedly traveling southbound on the Louisiana Trail on their way to help other friends who were reportedly stuck, when witnesses say the UTV went off the trail and overturned several times before coming to a rest on its side.

The reason the UTV went off the trail remains under investigation, but witnesses reported it appeared to have a mechanical issue.

Feirn suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the LSU Ocshner Trauma Center Center in Shreveport, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says as in all serious injury crashes, and due to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests administered at the scene, Pullig was taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and administered a chemical test for intoxication.

As a result of impairment and the chemical test, the sheriff’s office says Pullig was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

Pullig remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond to be set by a 10th Judicial District Judge.

Louisiana State Police and an NPSO detective assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.

In its statement on the fatal crash and arrest, NPSO noted the importance of using safety equipment such as helmets and seat belts and never consume alcoholic beverages while operating any type of motor or off-road vehicle and extended condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Feirn.