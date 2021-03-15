NPSO: Body recovered from Cane River believed to be woman missing since 1993

Dive teams have recovered remains from the Cane River that are believed to be those of a woman who had been missing for more than 27 years. (Photo courtesy: Tony Moran/Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dive teams have recovered remains from the Cane River that are believed to be those of a woman who had been missing for more than 27 years.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony Moran, dive teams from NPSO and Calcaciseu Parish removed the remains believed to be those of 40-year-old Kara Vaughn just before 10 a.m. Monday from the white 1978 Honda Civic she was driving at the time of her disappearance in November 1993.

The remains will be taken to the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge for DNA analysis and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct a dental records comparison to confirm they belong to Vaughn. Moran said divers also found Vaughn’s identification and other documents that belonged to her in the car, which was found with the windows rolled up.

Vaughn was 40 at the time she was reported missing by her family members on November 3, 1993. Relatives told authorities she was diabetic and that she had left home with a small amount of money driving the white Honda Civic. An investigation into her disappearance was launched, but detectives were never able to turn up much information about where she might have been.

In 2007, NPSO detectives and an East Baton Rouge dive team searched the Cane River after family members reported that she would say she would drive her vehicle into Cane River “and never be found.” Nothing was found at that time and investigators continued to monitor records for activity on her bank accounts, but nothing ever showed up.

Moran says the break in the case came about three weeks ago when a fisherman reported seeing what appeared to be a vehicle submerged in 10 to 12 feet of water in the river north of the Shell Beach Bridge. Divers went out on Friday and located the vehicle and called in Calcasieu to assist in the recovery.

The dive teams were still working as of early Monday afternoon to lift the car out of the river using airbags.