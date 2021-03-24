NPSO deputy fired after audit turns up “improprieties” in collection department

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the NPSO Civil Operations Bureau has been terminated due to what a press release called “violations of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures.”

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, the violations were found during an internal audit of the deputy’s day-to-day work assignment that discovered improprieties.

The Civil Operations Bureau is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and the collection of cash fines and bonds.

Although the NPSO did not identify the deputy, Capt. Tony Moran, said criminal charges are “entirely possible,” but the audit’s findings have been turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office for review.

The decision will come after their investigations are complete and the DA’s office makes a recommendation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time, Wright said.