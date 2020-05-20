NPSO: Fatal rollover crash claims like of Natchitoches teen, LSP seek witnesses

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are looking for witnesses in connection to a rollover crash that claimed the life of a Natchitoches teenager on HWY 494 earlier this month.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Wesley A. Rollo was driving westbound on LA HWY 494 on Sunday, May 3 around 10:02 p.m. when his car left the road, traveled through a ditch, and struck a culvert head-on. Rollo was reportedly ejected from the car after the vehicle flipped and came to a rest on its side. The car soon caught on fire.

Rollo was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by EMS and later airlifted to an Alexandria hospital where he died from his injuries.

LSP is asking if there were any independent witnesses to the crash or events prior to the crash to please contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or Louisiana State Police, Troop E Alexandria at 318-487-5911.

