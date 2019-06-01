NPSO: Graduation ceremonies held for five inmates earning GEDs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Five inmates at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center are using their time there to further their education, and last week they were rewarded for their hard work..

At a graduation ceremony complete with caps and gowns, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones and NPDC Chief of Corrections Roger Henson presented GED certificates earned by (l-r) Kadarious Mitchell, Ja'Darrius Wilson, Freddie Lewis, Michael Jackson and Arthur Isaac.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Flanking the inmates on the right (l-r) are Henson, Shannon Larche, captain of administration, Jones and NPSO Deputy Brandon Jackson; and on the left are Monica Jackson, education coordinator; Cara Stanfield, education assistant; Jarvis Robinson, education instructor; and Christopher Lejeune, tutor.

No one was prouder of the offenders' accomplishments than Jones, under whose leadership the GED program was developed.



"It's arranged to assist offenders in gaining educational skills, which leads to productive and practical work experience and helps them to transition back into the community upon release", Jones said.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.