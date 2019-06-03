NPSO investigating ‘suspicious death’ of pregnant woman

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into the suspicious death of a pregnant woman in Natchitoches Parish.

Around 9:45 a.m. Monday the woman’s body was discovered inside a home in the 300 block of Greenville Dr. in Clarence.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives have identified the woman as 22-year-old Elonzeya Zoeleah Teal of Campti.

Teal’s body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Victor Jones said detectives are in the early stages of this investigation, however, at this time they believe the death appears to be “suspicious”.

