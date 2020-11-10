NPSO, LSP, & Natchitoches PD on scene of crash involving 3 cars on LA HWY 1

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Natchitoches police are on the scene of a crash that involved three cars Tuesday afternoon.

According to NPSO, authorities were called around 2:10 p.m. about a car crash on Louisiana Highway 1 at Louisiana Highway 4191, which is just north of Natchitoches.

NPSO deputies, LSP, the Natchitoches Police Department, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 all arrived at the scene to investigate the crash. Deputies say everyone involved in the crash is expected to survive from their injuries.

