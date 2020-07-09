NPSO, NPFD, and Mutual Aid Assistance battle house fire in Fairview Alpha community

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies and firemen are looking into what caused a house fire in the Fairview Alpha community in Natchitoches Parish Thursday afternoon.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the NatCom 911 Center received the call around 1:41 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 1100 block of Grappes Bluff Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes of the call.

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

NPSO says deputies, multiple units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9, and mutual aid assistance from Red River Parish Fire Districts were still on the scene a little over an hour later.

There are no reported injuries, and the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS is staging in the area for medical assistance if needed. NPSO says the home is owned by Tom and Julie Collier.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.