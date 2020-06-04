NPSO offering free COVID-19 mobile testing for citizens

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they are offering free coronavirus mobile testing sites for citizens as Louisiana moves into Phase Two.

According to NPSO, the Louisiana Department of Health along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has identified sites in Natchitoches Parish to conduct COVID-19 testing start June 15 – July 10.

COVID-19 tests are free to the public and will be administered at the testing sites listed below from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. each day. The only criteria to be tested is the participant must be 18 years of age or older and be able to present a valid ID.

Natchitoches Parish COVID-19 Mobile Unit Testing Sites Schedule:

Week 1

Monday, June 6 – Robeline Town Park 122 Depot Street, Robeline, La.

Wednesday, June 17 – Parish Government Parking Lot 200 Church Street, Natchitoches, La.

Friday, June 19 – Kingdom Life Church 3089 Highway 71, Campti, La.

Week 2

Tuesday, June 23 – Village of Powhatan 291 N. Railroad St, Natchitoches, La.

Thursday, June 25 – Village of Goldonna Town Hall 3159 Main Street, Goldonna, La.

Week 3

Monday, June 29 – Village of Clarence 6004 Hwy 71, Clarence, La.

Wednesday, July 1 – Village of Natchez Town Hall 181 Main Street, Natchez, La.

Friday, July 3 – Village of Provencal Fire Station 1933 HWY 117, Provencal, La.

Week 4

Tuesday, July 7 – Parish Government Parking Lot 200 Church Street, Natchitoches, La.

Thursday, July 9 – Village of Natchez Town Hall 181 Main Street, Natchez, La.

Friday, July 10 – Cloutierville Elem/Jr. High 155 Schoolhouse Rd, Cloutierville, La.

