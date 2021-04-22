NPSO: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on highway in Campti

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian on a highway in Natchitoches Parish Thursday evening.

(Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 4:39 p.m. about a crash on Highway US-71 in Campti.

NPSO Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development all arrived at the scene to investigate.

When authorities showed up, they learned that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car near the US Post Office.

NPSO says the name of the pedestrian is not being released pending notification of kin. Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane, and deputies are asking drivers to travel safely and avoid distractions.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.