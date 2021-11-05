NPSO: Suspicious vehicle call leads to sleeping man, drug arrest near Campti

45-year-old Rocky Bamburg has been charged with six drug charges after NPSO officers found him asleep in his car with drugs in plain view (Source: NPSO Facebook)

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspicious vehicle complaint led to the arrest of a Coushatta man on Tuesday on multiple drug charges.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 7:30 a.m. to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle and person blocking a driveway in the 2100 block of US-71 near Campti.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Rocky Bamburg of Coushatta Louisiana sleeping in a white 2009 Dodge Avenger. While trying to wake Bamburg up, deputies noticed drugs in plain view. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, pharmaceutical narcotics consisting of suspected suboxone, gabapentin, methocarbamol, and drug paraphernalia.

Bamburg was placed under arrest without incident and booked in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with six drug charges. His bond is set at $22,500.

If you observe suspicious activity in your community, contact the NPSO at 352-6432.