CYPRESS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches Parish have identified and cited two suspects in an illegal dumping case discovered Monday near Cypress.

Deputies say they responded to citizen complaints of illegal dumping near Cypress on the south end of Old River Road Monday morning around 9 a.m. NPSO says it took deputies and inmates nearly two hours to clear the area of litter.









While sifting through trash and debris, deputies found a piece of evidence that led them to get video footage from nearby businesses to further investigate the illegal dumpers. During the nearly two-hour cleanup deputies also found material that suggested those responsible for the litter were remodeling a home in the area.

Photos of a person of interest were posted on the NPSO Facebook page and within three hours of posting the images, multiple tips came identifying 56-year-old Milford E. Wilson Jr and 34-year-old Joshua LaCour of Natchitoches as the men in the photos.

Both Wilson and LaCour were cited for gross littering and released pending a court appearance.

Deputies say they asked Wilson why he didn’t use the contractor dump site, his response was that the site was closed. Wilson also acknowledged knowing that it was illegal to dump.

“Yes, common sense, I’m wrong. How did yall catch me?” Wilson reportedly asked deputies.

NPSO deputies told Wilson that concerned citizens that were willing to help led them to him.