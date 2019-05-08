NPSO: Trees down LA Highway 9

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several trees are reported down on Louisiana Highway 9 near the Natchitoches-Bienville Parish line, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The road is reportedly blocked, and the NPSO warns that motorists in that area should expect delays when traveling through the area.

Due to forecasts for severe weather expected over the next few days, sandbags have been made available to residents, according to NPSO Deputy Mary Jones, assistant director of the Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Those sandbags are available at the City of Natchitoches Public Works building on Rapides Drive in Natchitoches.

With the potential for thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes moving into the area tonight and tomorrow that may include several inches of rain, residents and motorists are asked to be aware there could be flash flooding in some areas.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division were briefed earlier today on possible impacts of the forecasted weather, and are prepared to respond to areas by ground, and water if needed.

Boats, ATVs and chainsaws are prepared and ready if needed.

Remember to turn on headlights in the rain and ‘turn around, don’t drown” Turn Around Don’t Drown on flooded roadways.

The NPSO asks that anyone traveling on roadways to give themselves extra time, drive carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the roadway.