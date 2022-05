MORA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sheriff’s office in Natchitoches Parish says residents in the area might see or smell smoke from a controlled burn Monday.

According to a post by the NPSO, the US Forest Service is conducting the burn, which they say will cover about 1,964 acres off of Mora-Gorum Rd. in the southern part of the parish.

The burn is expected to last until 4 p.m.

Residents in that area may see or smell smoke.