NPSO: Woman, 2 children hit by pickup truck in Natchez

NATCHEZ, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Natchez children and a Natchitoches woman are expected to recover after they were hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross La. Hwy 1 in Natchez Wednesday evening.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 7:30 p.m. by the Dollar General Store near La. Hwy 119.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that 75-year-old Delores Sewell of Natchez was driving a 2009 GMC pickup truck on La. Hwy 119 and had stopped at the intersection with La. Hwy 1 and was trying to turn left into the dollar store when the struck the woman and two children as they tried to cross the street.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Nadatral Bowers of Natchitoches, and the two children, ages 6 and 10, were taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Sewell was not injured in the crash. The sheriff’s office says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but Sewell voluntarily submitted to a blood-alcohol test which will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis. No citations were issued.

The crash was investigated by Natchez Police Chief Michael Gillie Jr. with assistance from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.