NSU creates special fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwestern State University Foundation has created a special fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

According to the NSU Foundation, the Hurricane Laura Relief Fund will provide financial assistance to students, faculty, and staff.

NSU Director of Development Jill Bankston said, “Similar to our efforts to help members of the NSU family during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSU Foundation created this relief fund to help those in the NSU community who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura and have demonstrable financial insecurity.”

Alumni, supporters, businesses, and individuals are invited to donate to the fund through the NSU Foundation website at https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/hurricane-fund.

Some corporations are providing grants for hurricane assistance, and the NSU Foundation is preparing applications for grant funds as well.

An online application form has been established at https://www.northwesternstatealumni.com/hurricane-application/. Applicants should include details, receipts, and the amount of the request of expenses, damages, and loss of income related to Hurricane Laura.

The NSU Foundation has established a committee to research submitted requests, determine an appropriate amount to be distributed to the applicant, and expedite funds in a time-sensitive manner to best serve the people of Northwestern State.

