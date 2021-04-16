NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio announces plans to retire in July

Northwestern State University president Dr. Chris Maggio has announced that he will retire from the university in July after serving in the role for more than 4 years.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Northwestern State University president Dr. Chris Maggio has announced that he will retire from the university in July after serving in the role for more than 4 years.

“This is a decision that was made during prayerful deliberation with my family and was based entirely on considerations of our family’s future plans and aspirations,” Maggio said in a statement released Friday morning. “There has been no pressure or even the slightest nudge from anyone for me to step down from the presidency.”

Maggio has been a member of NSU’s faculty, staff and administration for 33 years. His retirement will become effective on July 1.

“As gratifying as it has been to work over the years in athletics, recruitment and enrollment management, alumni and development, student affairs and as a vice-president and president, those responsibilities have necessitated extensive time away from my family,” Maggio said, adding that retirement from the university “will allow me to spend more time with family and friends and to explore new opportunities for serving others in education or related areas.”

The statement also included a comment from Dr. Jim Henderson, who preceded Maggio as president of NSU and now serves as president of the University of Louisiana System that governs the university

“Dr. Maggio has served Northwestern passionately over the past four years, and the progress and accomplishments of the school reflect his effective leadership and dedication to his alma mater and mine,” Henderson said.

“All of us who care deeply about Northwestern are indebted to Chris for his major contributions to the university, especially in such a difficult period, and we wish him well in retirement and the next phase of his life.”

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors “will begin immediately developing the process to assure a successful transition of leadership at NSU in the weeks ahead,” Henderson said.

“It is certainly my plan to serve Northwestern until the retirement date and to assist in the transition to new leadership in any way possible,” Maggio said in a separate message to the NSU community Friday.

The statement came with a lengthy list of accomplishments during Maggio’s tenure, from the university reaching record enrollment last fall to become the third-largest university in the nine-school University of Louisiana System. It also how Maggio guided NSU through the COVID-19 pandemic, expanded academic programs, oversaw funding for a major new $35 million academic building to replace Kyser Hall and other renovations and improvements to campus facilities in Natchitoches, Shreveport, Leesville, and Alexandria.

Click here to view the full statement.