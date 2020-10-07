NSU to hold all Friday classes online in preparation for Hurricane Delta

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to the threat of Hurricane Delta, classes on all campuses of Northwestern State University will be held virtually Friday, Oct. 9.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rains and possible flash flooding to central Louisiana Friday night and Saturday.

NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio met with state officials and other administrators in making the decision. Many Friday classes meet virtually and end before noon, according to Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Greg Handel.

Faculty and staff will telework from home with only essential personnel on campus Friday. Students should access their courses via myNSU.

The university will not be officially closed but will maintain operations in an online format.

Dr. Maggio said, “Many students are already taking classes virtually and in a hybrid format. By holding all classes online Friday, students who have face-to-face classes can return to their homes after Thursday if they wish to do so.”

Food services and housing will be open and available to students who remain on campus. Hours will be posted and updated on NSU’s official social media channels.

The Russell Hall computer lab will remain open and accessible with student ID. Watson Library will be closed Friday and Saturday and will reopen Sunday with regular hours, 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Hours for other campus libraries are available at library.nsula.edu.

The Modern in Motion VIII dance concert has been postponed to Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the downtown riverbank in Natchitoches.

Updates will be posted on NSU’s website, NSU Facebook, and NSU Twitter pages as information becomes available.

