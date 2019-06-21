Numerous downed trees and power lines in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Strong to severe thunderstorms packed a punch moving over Webster Parish Wednesday night. “It was loud. It was a lot of thunder and lots of lightning. The kids were terrified,” said Danielle Oestreich. “We went to get into the storm shelter and it was a train like noise,” said Kevin Miller. Miller thought it was a tornado.

Oestreich is a team leader with the Minden Teen Challenge. The kids with the group volunteered to clear trees from the road in Evergreen. “I think it is important to teach my kids about the value of a hard days of work. The volunteer work will make sure they are responsible for their community and property,” said Oestreich.

The thunderstorms brought down lots of trees and power lines. As soon as the storms cleared, people began working together to make the roads passable. “We were out to four o’clock in the morning clearing the roads and back at it again this morning,” said Miller.

Some members of the community say they have never experienced this type of storm. “We haven’t personally. We have dealt with thunderstorms before but nothing like this in this area,” said Christy and Carleigh Jenkins.

Power companies are out restoring power now.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.