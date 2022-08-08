SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday to talk about tourism and trash cleanup in the state.

Nungesser spoke to the North Shreveport Business Association about how to work with local businesses to expand tourism and help them grow.

“It’s finally great to get back out in person, to get out in the community, find out what we can do better to bring business and tourists back to these areas that desperately need it coming out of COVID,” said Nungesser.

In an interview Monday morning with NBC 6 News Today and FOX 33 Good Day anchor Jezzamine Wolk, Nungesser discussed some details behind the rollout of the “Keep Louisiana Beautiful” grant program, including changes to garbage cans, working with those who dispose of trash, as well as local sheriffs, educating children, and making fines uniform across the state.

When asked why this is so important for our community, Nungesser pointed to the high cost of litter. “You know when you go to a community, it’s clean, it’s a better quality of life, not only for the visitors coming in but for the people that live here.”

Nungesser says he expects to release a more detailed plan next week.