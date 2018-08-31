Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nurse accused of murder facing additional capital murder charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - An East Texas nurse, formerly charged with murder is now facing four additional charges.

According to Smith County judicial records, William George Davis, 34, of Hallsville, has now been charged with captial murder of multiple persons, three additional aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, with two original charges of the same, and one orginal count of murder.

Police spent more than 1,700 hours investigating the case prior to Davis' arrest and there are no other persons of interest.

