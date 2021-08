SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Nursing home evacuees from South Louisiana were assisted by the Many Police Department Saturday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“These folks has a long journey today,” Many PD said in a Facebook post Saturday.

“We were glad to assist. [The] Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this worthwhile effort.”

According to Many PD, Word of Truth Church is helping house staff and others while Hurricane Ida is coming ashore this weekend.